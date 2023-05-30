Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in May

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of RTBRF remained flat at $4.06 during trading hours on Monday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It provides franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function.

