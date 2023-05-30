Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RNECY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,624. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

