Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

