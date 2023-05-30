ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.05. Approximately 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.