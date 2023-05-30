Progress Software Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Progress Software stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

