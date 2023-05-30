Progress Software Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
Progress Software Price Performance
Progress Software stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progress Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares in the last quarter.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
