Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

Shares of PWZYF stock remained flat at C$9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.60.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.