Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
Shares of PWZYF stock remained flat at C$9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.60.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
