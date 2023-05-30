Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Potbelly Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $133,880. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.