Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $815,364.65

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Polymath has a total market cap of $148.32 million and $815,364.65 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00328103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

