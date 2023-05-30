Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $35.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.