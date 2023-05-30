Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

