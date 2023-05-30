Oxen Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $523,420.28 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,818.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00327835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00554391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00065948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00413347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,278,838 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.