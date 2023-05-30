Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $199.02 million and $34.67 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00034150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 9.37540525 USD and is up 11.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $57,820,724.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

