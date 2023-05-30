Oppenheimer Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

