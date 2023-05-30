OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 2,182,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,395. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,387,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,570 over the last three months. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 164,355 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 261,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 347,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

