Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00.

5/18/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $61.00.

5/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $85.00.

4/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $86.00.

4/10/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.94. 9,946,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.