NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,617.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,684.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,180.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $116.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

