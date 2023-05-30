Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 1.7 %

NDSN stock opened at $220.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.