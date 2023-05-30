NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NN Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

