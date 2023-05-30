Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $29.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.