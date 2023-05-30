NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

NetEase Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

