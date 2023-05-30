NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $113.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

