National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.66%.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %
NTIOF stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $77.84.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
