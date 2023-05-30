National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

NTIOF stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.7131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.