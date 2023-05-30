Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

