Monero Price Tops $153.74 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $75.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $153.74 or 0.00553988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,750.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00327791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00413991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,285,304 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

