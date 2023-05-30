Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of MEOH opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $23,513,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

