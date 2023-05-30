Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,218.23 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.40 million and $160,218.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00008047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,497,145 coins and its circulating supply is 17,130,720 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,491,052 with 17,128,656 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.26951686 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $216,295.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

