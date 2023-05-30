Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $99.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

