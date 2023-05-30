McKesson Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $30.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,297,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

