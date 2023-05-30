Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

MRVL stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

