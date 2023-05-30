Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 153 ($1.89) in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.8 %

MAKSY stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

