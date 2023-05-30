Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE MSGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

