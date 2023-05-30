Loop Capital Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $210.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.44.

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.11.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

