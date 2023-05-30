Loop Capital Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.