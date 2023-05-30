Loop Capital Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
