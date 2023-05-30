LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LON:LMP opened at GBX 172.78 ($2.14) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214 ($2.64).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.