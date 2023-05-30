Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.