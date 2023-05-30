Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $585,103.81

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $39.23 million and $585,103.81 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00121678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

