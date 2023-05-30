Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
Shares of KTYCF stock remained flat at $3.47 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.90.
About Kits Eyecare
