Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of KTYCF stock remained flat at $3.47 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

