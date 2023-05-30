Keywords Studios plc (KWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on June 30th

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keywords Studios Trading Down 0.4 %

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,970 ($24.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,868.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,955 ($24.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,518.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,700.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,880 ($35.59) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($24,913.49). In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($27.85) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,064.01). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones acquired 700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($35.59) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($24,913.49). Insiders bought a total of 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,940 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on KWS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

