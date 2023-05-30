Kava Price Up 5.1% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00004070 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $613.30 million and approximately $28.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 543,026,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,091,882 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

