Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,623.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKKUF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nomura cut shares of Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Price Performance

KKKUF traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

Featured Articles

