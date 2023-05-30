JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON:JGGI opened at GBX 466.21 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,132.93 and a beta of 0.70. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.44.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In related news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 7,295 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £33,557 ($41,469.35). 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.