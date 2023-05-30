JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $87.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

