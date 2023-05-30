John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.68) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc engages in providing project, engineering, and technical services to energy and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, Built Environment Consulting, and Investment Services. It also operates through the United States of America, Europe, and Rest of the World geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.