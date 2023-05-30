Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 68,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 48,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Japan Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.
Japan Gold Company Profile
Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
