Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 474,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,054.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

