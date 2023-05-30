Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
