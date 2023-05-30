International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,494. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Featured Articles
