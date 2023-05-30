International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,494. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 78.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 36,060.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.