IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IntegraFin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.03).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 263 ($3.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.76. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £871.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,023.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

IntegraFin Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.