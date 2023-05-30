Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.60 on June 30th

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 728 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 495.42 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,138.23 ($14.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 643.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.73) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 7,575 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($61,783.24). Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

