Head to Head Survey: Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) vs. AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) and AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and AltEnergy Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.44 -$190.45 million ($5.32) -0.17 AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Prenetics Global and AltEnergy Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AltEnergy Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prenetics Global and AltEnergy Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 AltEnergy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 695.45%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than AltEnergy Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltEnergy Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AltEnergy Acquisition beats Prenetics Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

