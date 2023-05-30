Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Hawkins stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Articles
