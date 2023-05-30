Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

About Hawkins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.